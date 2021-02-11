forZe lists xsepower for transfer

Bogdan “xsepower” Chernikov was benched and listed for transfer by forZe, the Russian organization announced Thursday.

forZe CEO Sergey “MegioN” Ignatko said that departures of players like xsepower and Dmitriy “facecrack” Alekseyev are tough to take. Former ETHEREAL players Aleksandr “zorte” Zagodyrenko and Aleksandr “KENSI” Gurkin were added to forZe’s new roster.

“It is very difficult to make (these) kind of decisions, especially for players like Bogdan and (facecrack) who have been with us for such a long time,” MegioN wrote on Twitter. “But together with the team we came to the conclusion that it’s time to try something new.”

xsepower, a 22-year-old Russian, had been with forZe since 2018.

The current roster of forZe consists of Russians Evgeny “FL1T” Lebedev, Almaz “almazer” Asadullin, Andrey “Jerry” Mekhryakov, zorte and KENSI. Countryman Anatoliy “liTTle” Yashin is the team’s coach.

--Field Level Media