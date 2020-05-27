Reports: Xyp9x taking leave from Astralis

Andreas “Xyp9x” Hojsleth became the second major loss to Astralis, with multiple outlets reporting Xyp9x was taking a leave of which the nature and length aren’t yet known.

Astralis next plays June 9, and Danny “zonic” Sorensen will be the primary replacement for the 24-year-old Xyp9x.

Xyp9x and Astralis have not confirmed the report, which comes on the heels of Lukas “gla1ve” Rossander taking a three-month leave of absence due to burnout.

Patrick “es3tag” Hansen has been the subject of talks with Astralis. He agreed to join Astralis when his contract with Heroic expires at the end of June.

Astralis added Jakob “JUGi” Hansen earlier this month as the seventh member of their Counter-Strike: Global Offensive roster, becoming the first franchise to go with an expanded roster.

—Field Level Media