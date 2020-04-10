'captainMo' and 'AE' headline new Zero.TSG roster

Experienced Counter-Strike: Global Offensive players Ke “captainMo” Liu and Yue “AE” Yu headline the new Zero.TSG lineup unveiled Friday.

The former TYLOO teammates join Heng “expro” Yang, Xue “B1NGO” Bing Dai and 16-year-old Xu “Roninbaby” Peng on the roster.

The 30-year-old captainMo was part of the TYLOO squad that became the first Asian team to reach the top 16 at a Major. TYLOO made it through the New Challengers Stage at the FACEIT Major in 2018.

Roninbaby joins Zero.TSG from Aster, while expro was previously with Invictus and B1NGO with EHOME.

