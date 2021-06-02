Evil Geniuses coach 'zews' steps down

Wilton “zews” Prado on Wednesday stepped down as coach of the Evil Geniuses’ Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team.

His announcement over social media came one day before the start of the IEM Summer tournament in Europe.

The 33-year-old Brazilian replaced Chet “ImAPet” Singh and helped Evil Geniuses win BLAST Premier Spring American, cs_summit six and ESL One Cologne during his 14-month stint with the team.

zews also announced that he is looking forward to other avenues to explore within CS:GO.

“I love this game and have dedicated my life to it. This is not about to change anytime soon,” zews wrote on Twitter. “... If you or your organization share my values and need a hungry and hardworking individual, don’t be shy to send me a message. I want to hear from you.”

Evil Geniuses’ roster consists of Canadian Peter “stanislaw” Jarguz, Americans Vincent “Brehze” Cayonte and Owen “oBo” Schlatter, Bulgarian Tsvetelin “CeRq” Dimitrov and Michal “MICHU” Muller of Poland.

