Reports: 'zews' in line to be Evil Geniuses' new coach

Wilton “zews” Prado is involved in talks to become the new head coach of the Evil Geniuses’ Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team, multiple media outlets reported on Thursday.

Evil Geniuses are looking to replace Chet “ImAPet” Singh, who was released last weekend following a reported conflict with Peter “stanislaw” Jarguz and Tarik “tarik” Celik.

Per HLTV.org, zews’ deal is all-but-done with the exception of a few details. DBLTap first reported that zews was headed to EG.

Zews guided Team Liquid for just over two years before being involved in a trade with MIBR in December 2018. MIBR sent Jake “Stewie2K” Yip to Team Liquid in exchange for Epitacio “TACO” de Melo and zews. According to HLTV.org, MIBR never finished better than a tie for third place in 22 events since the trade.

Back in 2016, zews coached Luminosity Gaming, later known as SK Gaming, to major titles in Columbus, Ohio, and Cologne, Germany. He guided Liquid to two A-Tier event championships but didn’t lead the team to any major tournament victories.

