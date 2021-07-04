Report: zonic considering leaving Astralis

Astralis head coach Danny “zonic” Sorensen is mulling leaving the Danish organization, HLTV.org reported on Sunday.

Per HLTV.org, zonic has grown disappointed with the team’s direction.

His contract expires on Dec. 31, with the same date representing the conclusion of the pacts signed by Astralis players Lukas “gla1ve” Rossander, Emil “Magisk” Reif, Peter “dupreeh” Rasmussen and Andreas “Xyp9x” Højsleth. Lucas “Bubzkji” Andersen signed a two-year deal with Astralis in July 2020.

zonic, a 34-year-old Denmark native, has been Astralis’ coach since the organization was formed in January 2016.

Multiple outlets have pegged Heroic coach Nicolai “HUNDEN” Petersen of Denmark as a potential replacement should zonic depart.

HUNDEN, 30, was originally suspended for one year in September 2020 after he admitted using a spectator bug in matches at DreamHack Malmo 2020 and Home Sweet Home Cup 5. The ban was later reduced to eight months due to his assistance with the investigation.

--Field Level Media