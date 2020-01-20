HLTV names 'ZywOo' player of the year

One-time prodigy Mathiew “ZywOo” Herbaut, now one of the world’s top professional Counter-Strike: Global Offensive players, added another accolade to his skyrocketing career Monday.

HLTV named the 19-year-old Frenchman and Team Vitality star its 2019 CS:GO player of the year as the outlet unveiled its top 20 players of 2019.

ZywOo, who first began competing in 2016, spent years teasing the gaming community with his talents. In 2017, he was invited to play in the FPL Circuit at age 16. A year later, he helped French outfit aAa win a domestic title at ESL National Championship Summer 2018. But he continued to put off a professional career until he finished high school.

ZywOo finally went pro in October 2018 and signed on with French club Vitality for its inaugural foray into CS:GO. In his first event, Vitality won DreamHack Open Atlanta.

In 2019, he earned the top rating on his team in all but one of their 12 competitions, per HLTV. He also was named MVP five times and made the EVP list another five times. Vitality won championships at Epicenter 2019 in Russia, the ESC S7 Finals, and cs_summit 4. He was named MVP in each of those.

ZywOo is the youngest player to ever win the player of the year honor.

Here is the complete HLTV top 20 CS:GO players for 2019:

1. Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut (Team Vitality)

2. Aleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev (Natus Vincere)

3. Nicolai “device” Reedtzn (Astralis)

4. Jonathan “EliGE” Jablonowski (Team Liquid)

5. Emil “Magisk” Reif (Astralis)

6. Denis “electronic” Sharipov (Natus Vincere)

7. Keith “NAF” Markovic (Team Liquid)

8. Vincent “Brehze” Cayonte (Evil Geniuses)

9. Russel “Twistzz” Van Dulken (Team Liquid)

10. Robin “ropz” Kool (Mousesports)

11. Nikola “NiKo” Kovac (FaZe Clan)

12. Ozgur “woxic” Eker (Mousesports)

13. Jere “sergej” Salo (ENCE)

14. Andreas “Xyp9x” Højsleth (Astralis)

15. Justin “jks” Savage (100 Thieves)

16. Peter “dupreeh” Rasmussen (Astralis)

17. Freddy “KRIMZ” Johansson (Fnatic)

18. Tsvetelin “CeRq” Dimitrov (Evil Geniuses)

19. Sweden Ludvig “Brollan” Brolin (Fnatic)

20. Ethan “Ethan” Arnold (Evil Geniuses)

—Field Level Media