Team Vitality signs ZywOo through 2024

Team Vitality was certainly disappointed this week after losing 2-1 to Astralis at the Intel Extreme Masters XV -- Global Challenge.

But they were able to announce some positive news Sunday, as they announced a contract extension for 20-year-old star Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut through the end of the 2024 season.

A France native playing for the France-based team, ZywOo joined Vitality after turning pro in 2018. Vitality has benefitted greatly from ZywOo’s addition, winning several A-tier and S-tier events, including the BLAST Premier: Fall 2020 earlier in December.

“Being a member of Team Vitality has always been such a natural fit for me,” ZywOo said in a statement. “2020 was a crazy year and I know that having Team Vitality and my teammates support me was one of the main reasons I excelled. I am really excited to make this commitment and wear the Team Vitality shirt for another four years.”

Vitality projected images of ZywOo in various places in Paris to celebrate the signing.

“We are delighted that ZywOo has chosen to commit to being a member of Team Vitality,” Vitality co-founder and president Fabien “Neo” Devide told HLTV.org. “A player like ZywOo comes along once in a generation and we couldn’t be happier to have him competing with us. Together with our performance team, we are committed to ensuring that ZywOo has the tools and infrastructure to continue reaching his full potential.”

--Field Level Media