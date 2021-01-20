Vitality's ZywOo repeats as HLTV player of the year

Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut is the winner of the HTLV player of the year award for the second straight year.

ZywOo, 20, was the youngest player ever to win the award last year for his achievements with Team Vitality’s Counter-Strike: Global Offensive squad. He also was the first French player to be awarded.

“To receive this honor for the second year in a row feels like a dream, especially after such a challenging year adapting to playing online,” he said. “Playing CS:GO is all I’ve ever wanted to do, and to have this recognition so early on in my career is honestly unbelievable. I’m so grateful to my teammates and Vitality for making me look so good, and I hope to continue making them proud in 2021.”

Team Vitality recently signed ZywOo to a five-year contract extension, with monuments in Paris illuminated with holograms of ZywOo to mark the announcement.

The award and the contract extension follow a season that saw Team Vitality reach five tournament finals. They won the Intel Extreme Masters Beijing.

“There has never been a player like ZywOo,” said Fabien “Neo” Devide, the president and co-founder of Team Vitality. “He’s an unbelievable natural talent, but also an incredible teammate and an absolute pleasure to work with. “We’re so proud that he competes under the Team Vitality banner, and we believe that with the performance infrastructure we have in place for 2021, we’re well-positioned to be celebrating this same accolade with Mathieu next year.”

--Field Level Media