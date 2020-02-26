'ANDROID', 'FugLy' free agents after Team Envy benching

Bradley “ANDROID” Fodor is now a free agent and looking for a Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team after spending the past nine months with Team Envy.

He announced his free agency late Tuesday on Twitter.

ANDROID was benched at the start of January alongside teammate Jacob “FugLy” Medina, who also took to Twitter to advertise his free-agent status. Both players are 25.

ANDROID joined Envy in March 2019 but struggled to find consistent success. Since his benching, ANDROID connected with former teammate Spencer “Hiko” Martin on a previous team, Ze Pug Godz. That team failed to qualify for Flashpoint in closed qualifiers but managed to secure a spot at the closed stage of the Americas Minor NA qualifier, where ANDROID will compete March 7-9.

FugLy joined Envy at the same time as ANDROID, coming from NRG Esports, where he found success, winning tournaments such as cs_summit 3 and Intel Extreme Masters XIII Shanghai in 2018. FugLy, a rifle player, is well-known for his CT-side site defense.

—Field Level Media