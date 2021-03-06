Evil Geniuses sign Owen 'oBo' Schlatter

Evil Geniuses signed Owen “oBo” Schlatter on Friday to fill an opening on their Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team.

The 17-year-old oBo last competed for Complexity before they released him in January. Prior to his release, he asked Complexity to be benched because he was feeling homesick after moving to Europe from his native United States.

He fills the void on the Evil Geniuses’ roster created by the departure of Ethan “Ethan” Arnold, who left CS:GO league squad on Feb. 28 and signed with 100 Thieves to play Valorant.

oBo is expected to make his debut with his new team in the ESL Pro League on March 25. Evil Geniuses will be in Group D, along with powerhouses Astralis, Team Liquid and Virtus Pro.

Evil Geniuses come off a top-12 finish at IEM Katowice after group-stage losses to Astralis and G2 Esports in their last event with Arnold. However, Evil Geniuses dealt eventual-champion Gambit Esports their lone loss in the tournament.

Evil Geniuses have gotten off to a slow 2021 season after posting wins at ESL One Cologne NA and the BLAST Spring Finals in 2020.

