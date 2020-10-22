HooXi?, refrezh? join MAD Lions' CS:GO roster

MAD Lions added Ismail “refrezh” Ali and Rasmus “HooXi” Nielsen to their Counter-Strike: Global Offensive roster, with both Danish players making the move from x6tence, another Spain-based team.

The team announced the arrival of both players with Tuesday tweets.

HooXi figures to take over as MAD Lions’ in-game leader as Asger “AcilioN” Larsen left the club to join the Copenhagen Flames on Tuesday.

HooXi and refresh were with x6tence for less than four months, having arrived after four-month stints with the Flames. HooXi also had an earlier stay in Copenhagen from October 2018 to August 2019, and he was briefly with AGF Esport before rejoining the Flames earlier this year. refresh arrived in Copenhagen after he was with OpTic Gaming for more than a year.

The triangular shuffle between MAD Lions, x6tence and the Flames continued Tuesday when x6tence added Daniel “mertz” Mertz and Marcus “maNkz” Kjeldsen, two more Danish players, to replace refresh and HooXi.

MAD Lions tied for ninth in the 16-team ESL One: Cologne 2020 Online -- Europe in August after tying for sixth in the 16-team DreamHack Masters Spring: Europe in June.

MAD Lions will next be in action in the $1 million Flashpoint Season 2, which runs Nov. 9-Dec. 6.

--Field Level Media