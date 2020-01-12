Renegades add 'Hatz' to replace 'DickStacy'

Renegades added 21-year-old Jordan “Hatz” Bajic to their roster on Sunday after releasing Ollie “DickStacy” Tierney on Wednesday.

Hatz recently left ORDER and joins the team in advance of the Oceanic closed qualifier for IEM Katowice, which will be held Tuesday through Thursday.

The all-Australian roster of the Renegades now consists of:

—Jordan “Hatz” Bajic

—Liam “malta” Schembri

—Christopher “dexter” Nong

—Simon “Sico” Williams

—Joshua “INS” Potter

“We think Hatz is going to be a very good player for the team,” malta, the Renegades’ rifler, said on dotesports.com. “He brings a lot and keeps his nerves in big clutch situations.”

DickStacy, 22, spent a month with Renegades and took part in the ESP Pro League Season 10 Finals, in which the team finished tied for ninth among 16 teams.

