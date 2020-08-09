Team Liquid name moses as coach

Team Liquid announced Jason “moses” O’Toole as the coach of their Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team on Sunday.

The addition of moses effectively replaces Eric “adreN” Hoag, who had joined Team Liquid in December 2018.

“If me coming in as a coach with this team doesn’t yield a Major trophy, then this has been a failure. That’s the goal,” moses said in the announcement video, which was released on Team Liquid’s official Twitter account.

The 33-year-old moses played competitively from 2003-14 before moving into his role as an analyst and commentator.

Team Liquid’s roster consists of Jonathan “EliGE” Jablonowski, Russel “Twistzz” Van Dulken, Keith “NAF” Markovic, Jake “Stewie2K” Yip, Michael “Grim” Wince and moses (coach).

