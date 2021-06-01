Tomkeejs tabbed as coach of Sinners

The Sinners announced Tomas “Tomkeejs” Tomka as their coach of the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team on Tuesday.

Tomkeejs, a 23-year-old native of the Czech Republic, takes over the position left vacant in March by Michal “KETUBOR” Csontos.

Tomkeejs initially retired as a player in June to pursue a career in Valorant, however he said the complexity of CS:GO drew him back to the game.

“CS:GO is not so simple and one has to give it really everything to be able to compete with the best and definitely the results are not as random as in Valorant,” Tomkeejs told the Sinners’ website.

The Sinners are comprised of Czech Republic natives Tomas “oskar” Stastny, Adam “NEOFRAG” Zouhar, Sebastian “beastik” Dano, Jindrich “ZEDKO” Chyba and Max “SHOCK” Kvapil.

