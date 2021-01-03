Vici Gaming parts ways with '23savage'

Vici Gaming have parted ways with Thailand’s Nuengnara “23savage” Teeramahanon, the team announced Sunday.

VG noted they officially terminated the 18-year-old 23savage’s contract, and that he is a free agent for 2021.

According to a translation of the official announcement on VG’s Weibo page, vpesports.com reported that the team stated: “The problems raised by the pandemic as well as communication issues discovered through recent training sessions” led to 23savage’s dismissal.

“Although we haven’t met in person, we fought towards the same goal,” VG said in their statement. “In our next encounter, we may be opponents playing against each other. We hope that 23Savage can find the team that fits himself soon and continue his path to his dream.”

23savage joined the Chinese esports organization in September and had not played a single official game for VG. Because of travel restrictions due to COVID-19, 23savage was never able to join VG at their headquarters in China and instead was able to fill in for Motivate.Trust Gaming during the month of December.

In a TwitLonger post on Sunday, 23savage echoed VG’s statement.

“Due to covid, visa, and language barrier I will be parting away with VG. Wish them best of luck and even in short scrims with them I learned a lot. GL in the future,” wrote 23savage, who added that he is looking for a team and is “willing to relocate.”

--Field Level Media