Former Dota pro 444 dies from COVID-19

Former Dota2 professional Anderson “444” Santos died from COVID-19 on Saturday. He was 25.

The announcement was made Saturday by 444’s former team, paiN Gaming.

“Today we lost Bob to COVID-19,” paiN Gaming posted to Twitter, translated from Portuguese. “We will be forever grateful that you helped us build another chapter of our history on Dota. You are an incredible person and the longing that remains is immeasurable.”

444, from Brazil, played for T Show from September 2017 until March 2018. A year later, he joined paiN and was with the team until April 9, 2020, when the organization dropped its roster.

Brazilian website Globo Esporte reported that 444 and three members of his family tested positive for COVID-19 last month. Because of a lack of hospital beds, however, he largely had been receiving oxygen treatment at home.

On Saturday, however, he was taken to the hospital as his breathing issued worsened but was unable to recover.

--Field Level Media