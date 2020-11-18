5men disband roster during EPIC League tournament

Dota 2 squad 5men forfeited all of their series in the EPIC League Division 2 group stage and have disbanded their roster, the tournament organizer announced Wednesday.

The team, which was formed on July 30, recorded a 2-1 setback to Spider Pigzs on Monday. 5men didn’t show up for Tuesday’s match against Gambit Esports, however.

“Representatives of (5men) said that the team will not continue to play in the tournament due to the disbanding of the squad,” the tournament organizer wrote on its website.

“All team matches will be counted as losses, including those that have already been played.”

Former team captain Rasmus “MISERY” Filipsen confirmed the news on social media Wednesday.

“The 5MEN has gone their seperate (sic) ways,” MISERY wrote. “Thanks to all the people who supported us through our run. I am not going anywhere though, still looking to compete and i will start streaming a bit the coming months. :)”

The roster for 5men consisted of Marcus “Ace” Hoelgaard, Rasmus “Chessie” Blomdin, Andreas Per “Xibbe” Ragnemalm, MISERY and Johan “pieliedie” Astrom.

