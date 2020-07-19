Team Adroit moves on from Bok

Team Adroit parted ways with Jun “Bok” Kanehara, the organization announced over social media.

Bok joined Adroit in May 2019 and competed with the club as recently as the ONE Esports DOTA 2 SEA League tournament, helping it to a fifth-sixth place finish.

“Bok is a pioneer of the team and a stalwart veteran in the scene. A vital part of the team’s journey — playing with the same roster for more than a year already,” Adroit wrote in a post on Facebook. “With him, we have made great strides, most notably; becoming the first-ever Gold Medalist of the SEA Games’ esports category. Outside of the game, we couldn’t ask more for a fun and ‘loud’ teammate and friend. We wish him good luck and to his future endeavors.”

Adroit announced in the same post that Prince Vince “Bensoy” Enriquez will take up the offlane role. Bensoy has served as a stand-in for Adroit in BTS Pro Series Season 2.

Adroit’s current roster consists of John Anthony “Natsumi-“ Vargas, Mc Nicholson “Mac” Villanueva, Bensoy, Marvin “Boombacs” Rushton and Bryle “cml” Alviso.

—Field Level Media