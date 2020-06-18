Ninjaboogie joins Team Adroit with CML on break

Michael “ninjaboogie” Ross Jr and Jun “Bok” Kanehara have joined Team Adroit.

Bok is back as the off laner after a short break, while ninjaboogie will replace Bryle “CML” Alviso in the support position for an undetermined period.

“CML will take a break from competitive action but he remains part of the team,” Adroit announced Thursday on Twitter.

The team also thanked Prince Vine “Bensoy” Enriquez for filling in for Bok during the BTS Pro Series Season 2.

In addition to Bok and ninjaboogie, the Adroit roster competing in the current ONE Esports Dota 2 SEA League includes John Anthony “Natsumi-“ Vargas, Mc Nicholson “Mac” Villanueva and Marvin “Boombacs” Rushton.

—Field Level Media