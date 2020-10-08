Adroit split with Bensoy, bring in Forev

Adroit Esports split with offlaner Prince Vince “Bensoy” Enriquez after less than three months with the team and announced Sang-don “Forev” Lee as a stand-in.

“As we gear up for the upcoming DPC season, we have evaluated our current performance, we have decided to make changes in our roster,” the Philippines-based Adroit posted to their Twitter account on Wednesday.

Bensoy, 23, joined Adroit on July 18, replacing Jun “Bok” Kanehara, who left the team. Adroit recently finished in 5th-6th in the ONE Esports Dota 2 SEA League, but finished in 9th-10th place in the OMEGA League: Asia Divine Division.

Adroit turned to Forev for his leadership and experience.

“Forev is a veteran with vast international experience having previously played for big teams in The International,” the team tweeted.

Forev, 28, turned pro in 2013 and joined T1 in August 2019, leaving the team in July.

Adroit Esports current Dota 2 roster:

--Justine Ryan Evangelista “Tino” Grimaldo

--Mc Nicholson “Mac” Villanueva

--Lee “Forev” Sang-don (stand-in)

--Marvin “Boombacs” Rushton

--Bryle “cml” Alvizo

--Field Level Media