PSG.LGD benches new carry 'AhJit' after five days

PSG.LGD’s experiment with new carry Lai “AhJit” Jieshan lasted less than a week as the team announced he has been placed on inactive status.

The team traded carry Wang “Ame” Chunyu to CDEC Gaming for AhJit, 21, last Friday, saying it was in the interest of “the player’s personal wishes and for team development.”

In Wednesday’s announcement, it was revealed Li “ASD” Zhiwen would take over as carry. ASD has experience among China’s second-tier clubs but is making his first foray on a top-level team.

The moves come after a run of poor finishes for the Chinese team in the 2019-20 Dota Pro Circuit, changing a roster that hadn’t seen any shakeup since 2018.

Ame, 22, had a long and illustrious career with LGD, starting with CDEC back when it was LGD’s developmental team before coming over to LGD and helping the team win several majors and get on a handful of podiums at The International.

The new roster will begin play Wednesday in open qualifiers for the ESL One Los Angeles 2020 Major China Open.

—Field Level Media