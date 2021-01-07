EHOME welcome Ahjit to roster

EHOME announced the addition of international carry Lai “Ahjit” Jay Son of Malaysia on Thursday to replace Song “Sccc” Chun, who departed the team earlier in the day.

Ahjit, 22, will join an EHOME club that will compete as one of four upper-division teams in the first season of the 2021 DOTA Pro Circuit China Regional. PSG.LGD, Vici Gaming and Elephant were the other three teams to receive the direct invitation.

Ahjit joined LGD Gaming before shuffling to LGD International in April after the former went into an inactive status.

Ahjit will join the EHOME roster consisting of China’s Guo “Xm” Hongcheng, Yang “Chalice” Shenyi and Pan “Fade” Yi as well as Jian Wei “xNova” Yap of Malaysia.

--Field Level Media