'Xibbe' to stand in for Alliance at ESL One LA online

Andreas Per “Xibbe” Ragnemalm has joined short-handed Alliance as a stand-in for the ESL One Los Angeles Online event.

The Swedish offlaner arrives on loan from OG Seed following Alliance’s recent release of Neta “33” Shapira and Adrian “Fata” Trinks.

Xibbe joins the lineup of Nikolay “Nikobaby” Nikolov, Linus “Limmp” Blomdin, Gustav “s4” Magnusson and Simon “Handsken” Haag.

Alliance open play Sunday against Ninjas in Pyjamas in Group B in the European/CIS group stage of ESL One Los Angeles online.

—Field Level Media