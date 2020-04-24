Alliance turn to 'fng' for WePlay! Pushka League

Alliance will feature a new wrinkle on Friday when they begin play against Team Secret at the $250,000 WePlay! Pushka League.

The organization announced over social media that Gambit Esports captain Artsiom “fng” Barshak will serve as a stand-in player for the tournament. The demand for fng comes on the heels of Alliance using Andreas Per “Xibbe” Ragnemalm in the previous ESL One event, however the OG.Seed player is unavailable with both teams participating in the WePlay! Pushka League event.

“Give a warm welcome to @Fnggshka! The @GambitEsportscaptain will help us out for the duration of #Dota2Pushka League!” Alliance wrote on their official Twitter account.

The Alliance roster for the WePlay! Pushka League tournament consists of Nikolay “Nikobaby” Nikolov, Linus “Limmp” Blomdin, Gustav “s4” Magnusson, Simon “Handsken” Haag and fng.

—Field Level Media