PSG.LGD trade 'Ame' to CDEC for 'AhJit'

PSG.LGD traded carry Wang “Ame” Chunyu to CDEC Gaming for carry Lai “AhJit” Jieshan, the team announced Friday.

The team said the trade was made in the interest of “the player’s personal wishes and for team development.”

The move comes after a run of poor finishes for the Chinese team in the 2019-20 Dota Pro Circuit, changing a roster that hadn’t seen any shakeup since 2018.

AhJit, an up-and-coming 21-year-old from Malaysia with experience in a few majors, will undoubtedly face his toughest challenge at LGD. The veteran club has failed to pick up a single DPC point since taking a break for the first major of the season.

Ame, 22, had a long and illustrious career with LGD, starting with CDEC back when it was LGD’s developmental team before coming over to LGD and helping the team win several majors and get on a handful of podiums at The International.

—Field Level Media