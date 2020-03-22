'ana' to step in for TNC Predator at WePlay! charity event

Two-time International champion Anathan “ana” Pham joined the TNC Predator roster Sunday for the WeSave! Charity Play tournament.

The 20-year-old Australian replaced Kim “Gabbi” Villafuerte, who was having ISP issues and was unable to compete in a match against Team Adroit.

It is the first competitive match of 2020 for ana, who has been on hiatus since September 2019.

He was a member of the OG team that won back-to-back TI championships in 2018 and 2019.

The WeSave! fundraiser is a weeklong 24-team online tournament that is donating the $120,000 prize pool and all other funds gathered to the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and to GlobalGiving.

—Field Level Media