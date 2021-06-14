ana leaves OG, stepping away from Dota 2

Anathan “ana” Pham has left OG and is stepping away from Dota 2.

The move comes just more than two months since ana returned to OG. ana initially left OG in August 2017 before returning 10 months later. He was a member of the OG team that won back-to-back TI championships in 2018 and 2019.

The team posted a goodbye from ana on Twitter.

“I have been on the fence about this for a while now but am ready to move on to a new chapter in my life,” ana wrote. “The OG squad has been incredibly understanding and accommodating and I feel that this decision is the best for not only myself but the team as well.”

OG is preparing for competition in the European regional qualifiers of The International 10. Even with ana’ return, the team failed to qualify for the WePlay AniMajor.

--Field Level Media