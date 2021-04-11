OG welcome back ana to Dota 2 roster

OG once again added two-time International winning carry Anathan “ana” Pham to the active roster of their Dota 2 team, the European organization announced Sunday.

The 21-year-old Australian is returning to OG after the departure of Yeik “MidOne” Nai Zheng last month. MidOne moved from a midlaner to an offlaner to the carry position for OG.

ana initially left OG in August 2017 before returning 10 months later. He was a member of the OG team that won back-to-back TI championships in 2018 and 2019.

“Ana is a beast, we all know that. We love playing with him, and we love having him around again,” OG co-owner Sebastien “Ceb” Debs said. “We are really going to try to enjoy this time together and cherish this experience. At the end of the day it is all about playing high level Dota, with great people and enjoying how great it feels. Ana, welcome back!”

OG’s roster now consists of Miikka Topias “Topson” Taavitsainen, Martin “Saksa” Sazdov, Johan “N0tail” Sundstein, Ceb and ana.

--Field Level Media