PSG.LGD, T1 advance to upper-bracket final of WePlay AniMajor

PSG.LGD and T1 pulled out 2-1 wins Friday to advance to the upper-bracket final of the WePlay AniMajor in Kyiv, Ukraine, the second major of the 2021 Dota Pro Circuit season.

PSG.LGD defeated Team Nigma in 35 minutes on red, lost in 36 minutes on green, then won the final game in 35 minutes on green.

T1 rallied past Quincy Crew after losing the first game on green in 42 minutes, taking the next two, both on red, in 43 minutes and 39 minutes.

PSG.LGD and T1 will face off Saturday for a berth in the grand final on Sunday.

In the lower-bracket second round, Vici Gaming and Evil Geniuses emerged as winners Friday. They advance to face Quincy Crew and Team Nigma, respectively, on Saturday in the lower-bracket third round.

Vici Gaming swept Team Spirit 2-0, winning in 45 minutes and 28 minutes, both on red.

Evil Geniuses eliminated TNC Predator 2-1. Evil Geniuses won on green in 29 minutes, lost on red in 52 minutes, and prevailed on red in 56 minutes.

The playoffs haven’t lacked for drama, as Thursday’s action saw three winners advance via third-map victories, continuing a trend from earlier matches. Eight of 12 matches thus far have ended in 2-1 scores.

A total of 18 teams began the competition in Kyiv, representing Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Southeast Asia and China. Twelve advanced to the double-elimination playoff stage.

All playoff matches are best-of-three until the best-of-five grand final on Sunday.

In Friday action, China’s Wang “Ame” Chunyu led PSG.LGD with an average kill-deaths-assists ratio of 9.0/2.0/8.3. Russia’s Igor “iLTW” Filatov was the standout for Team Nigma, posting a K-D-A ratio of 5.3/5.3/5.0.

Nuengnara “23savage” Teeramahanon of Thailand dropped a K-D-A ratio of 5.0/2.7/6.7 in helping T1 overcome 64-54 kills disadvantage. Part of the reason for that discrepancy was the play of Pakistan native Yawar “YawaR” Hassan, who posted a K-D-A ratio of 5.0/1.3/10.0 for Quincy Crww.

Vici’s Zeng “Ori” Jiaoyang of China earned an average of six kills and 11.5 assists against just two deaths.

Canada’s Artour “Arteezy” Babaev was a standout for Evil Geniuses, averaging 12 kills against just 3.3 deaths with 12.3 assists.

WePlay AniMajor prize money and Dota Pro Circuit Points:

1. $200,000, 500 points -- TBD

2. $100,000, 450 points -- TBD

3. $75,000, 400 points -- TBD

4. $50,000, 350 points -- TBD

5-6. $25,000, 300 points -- TBD

7-8. $12,500, 200 points -- Team Spirit, TNC Predator

No prize money or points:

9-12. Virtus.pro, Alliance, Team Aster, NoPing e-sports

13. Team Liquid

14. beastcoast

15. Invictus Gaming

16. Team Secret

17. Execration

18. AS Monaco Gambit

--Field Level Media