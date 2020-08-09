ArtStyle back with Virtus.pro as coach

Virtus.pro has brought back Ivan “ArtStyle” Antonov for a return engagement as their Dota 2 coach.

ArtStyle, 31, led Virtus.pro from March 2017 until September 2018. In that time, the team won four major championships and twice finished in fifth-sixth place at The International. Since leaving Virtus.pro, he coached Winstrike Team and EXTREMUM.

“Glad to welcome Ivan in our club! He already helped the team to reach an incredible level in the past and we are sure that his experience and understanding of the game will allow us to improve once again,” general manager Sergey Glamazda said in a team statement on Sunday.

ArtStyle said he welcomes the return.

“Over the course of the last 2 years I’ve gained a lot of experience in Dota 2,” he said in the statement. “Thank you for your constant support throughout that period of time, it means a lot! We’ve got more trophies ahead of us!’

The Virtus.pro Dota 2 roster now consists of:

Igor “iLTW” Filatov

Vladimir “No ne-“ Minenko

Roman “Resolut1on” Fominok

Bakyt “W_Zayac” Emilzhanov

Alexey “Solo” Berezin

Ivan “ArtStyle” Antonov (coach)

—Field Level Media