Former PSG.LGD coach 'QQQ' to lead Team Aster

Former PSG.LGD coach Yao “QQQ” Yi will come out of retirement to join Team Aster, replacing Tong “Mikasa” Junjie.

Aster announced the move on their Weibo page Wednesday.

QQQ led PSG.LGD to much success during his tenure, which began in July 2017 and ended when he retired after the conclusion of The International 2019. He helped PSG.LGD finish second at TI 2018 and third at TI 2019, and guided them to several top-3 finishes at premier events — including wins at EPICENTER XL and the MDL Changsha Major in 2018.

Following TI 2019, QQQ requested time off and PSG.LGD wished him “the best of luck in the future.”

Six months later, he returns to professional Dota to help Team Aster prepare for StarLadder ImbaTV Dota 2 Minor Season 3.

Due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, however, QQQ is unable to join his new team in-person. In the announcement post, Team Aster said that Team Sirius coach Zhang “LaNm” Zhicheng would stand-in as a temporary coach for tournament preparation.

Team Aster are currently ranked No. 11 in the Dota Pro Circuit with 340 points picked up at the first two Majors of the season. The team has clinched a spot at the Minor and is looking to make a run to secure a spot at the upcoming ESL One Los Angeles Major.

—Field Level Media