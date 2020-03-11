Team Aster battling visa issues ahead of ESL One LA

Three of Team Aster’s players have not yet acquired their U.S. visas and are currently awaiting approval in Kiev, Ukraine.

Their status for the upcoming ESL One Los Angeles Major is in jeopardy.

Team Aster CEO Guo Zhili wrote a detailed update on Weibo explaining the situation with the Chinese Dota team.

Kee Chyuan “ChYuan” Ng and captain Pan “Fade” Yi have never visited the U.S. before, while Song “Sccc” Chun’s passport was lost during TI8 in Canada. They were unable to apply for the visas in China, as the U.S. Embassy there has paused all visa issuances due to the coronavirus.

Some fans recommended stand-in players like Anatham “ana” Pham of OG and Amer “Miracle-“ Al-Barkawi of Nigma, but Zhili said both were unavailable.

Aster may not be the only team forced to use stand-ins for the ESL One L.A. Major as Virtus.pro and Team Adroit are also experiencing visa issues. The tournament is set to begin Sunday and has a $1 million prize pool, as well as 15,000 Dota Pro Circuit points up for grabs.

The coronavirus has impacted the esports world in significant ways over the last few months, including cancellations in the Overwatch League. Other events, like the Chinese LPL, have been forced to continue online.

