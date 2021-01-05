Avengerls get lifetime ban for match fixing

Valve and Perfect World have issued a lifetime ban to Chinese Dota 2 team Avengerls and four of its players as punishment for their part in a match-fixing scandal last February.

Avengerls, composed of top MMR (matchmaking rating) players from China, along with fellow Chinese team Newbee were caught match fixing in the upper-bracket semifinal qualifiers for last year’s StarLadder ImbaTV Minor Season 3.

Dota 2 made the announcement Tuesday on its Weibo account.

“Perfect World and Valve have decided to permanently ban Team Avengerls and the five players, who are forbidden to participate in any official Dota 2 Tournaments organized by Valve and Perfect World,” the statement read, according to a translation by vpesports.com.

On Sunday, Dota 2 banned five former members of Newbee’s Dota 2 team from competing in future Valve and Perfect World events.

--Field Level Media