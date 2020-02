B8 Esports revealed their new Dota2 roster featuring Danil “Dendi” Ishutin on Thursday.

The popular 30-year-old Ukrainian mid laner will serve as captain of the squad.

Dendi is joined by Alexandr “pio65” Zalivako (carry), Andrey “Ghostik” Kadyk (offlane), Rinat “KingR” Abdullin (support) and Nikola “LeBron” Popovic (support).

Regarded as a legend by the fans, Dendi won the 2011 International championship while competing with Natus Vincere.

—Field Level Media