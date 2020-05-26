Dota 2's The International 2020 Battle Pass drops

Game-maker Valve released The International 2020 Battle Pass for Dota 2 on Monday, kicking off a major funding source for the biggest prize pool in esports.

Last year, The International 9 featured a $34.3 million prize pool, with OG pocketing $15.6 million after prevailing over an 18-team field in Shanghai.

The International 10 was scheduled for this summer in Stockholm, but Valve announced May 1 that the event was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With 25 percent of all Battle Pass sales going to The International 10, the prize pool was already up to $4.77 million as of late Monday night.

The basic Battle Pass costs $9.99, with a Level 50 bundle available for $29.35 and a Level 100 bundle available for $44.99.

Players who buy the Battle Pass receive in-game rewards and bonuses. The new Battle Pass also adds Guilds, helping facilitate team-building.

