Esports
June 24, 2020 / 4:05 PM / in an hour

RNG secure playoff spot at Beyond Epic: China

FIELD LEVEL MEDIA

1 Min Read

Royal Never Give Up secured a spot in the upper bracket of the playoffs Wednesday by rallying for a 2-1 victory over Invictus Gaming in the eight-team online Beyond Epic: China event.

RNG bounced back from a 29-minute loss in the first map of the Group B winners’ match with wins in 34 and 37 minutes.

IG will attempt to rebound in Thursday’s decider match against Vici Gaming, who defeated EHOME.Immortal 2-0 in an elimination match Wednesday. VG posted wins in 30 and 21 minutes.

Thursday’s other decider match in Group A pits CDEC Gaming against PSG.LSG.

Sparking Arrow Gaming punched their ticket into the playoffs’ upper bracket on Tuesday.

The $50,000 Dota 2 tournament features best-of-three matches until the best-of-five grand final, which is set for Sunday. The top two teams from each group advance to the upper bracket, with the bottom two teams eliminated.

—Field Level Media

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
