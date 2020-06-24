RNG secure playoff spot at Beyond Epic: China

Royal Never Give Up secured a spot in the upper bracket of the playoffs Wednesday by rallying for a 2-1 victory over Invictus Gaming in the eight-team online Beyond Epic: China event.

RNG bounced back from a 29-minute loss in the first map of the Group B winners’ match with wins in 34 and 37 minutes.

IG will attempt to rebound in Thursday’s decider match against Vici Gaming, who defeated EHOME.Immortal 2-0 in an elimination match Wednesday. VG posted wins in 30 and 21 minutes.

Thursday’s other decider match in Group A pits CDEC Gaming against PSG.LSG.

Sparking Arrow Gaming punched their ticket into the playoffs’ upper bracket on Tuesday.

The $50,000 Dota 2 tournament features best-of-three matches until the best-of-five grand final, which is set for Sunday. The top two teams from each group advance to the upper bracket, with the bottom two teams eliminated.

