Vici Gaming reach grand final of Beyond Epic: China

Vici Gaming swept Royal Never Give Up on Saturday to move on to the grand final of the online Beyond Epic: China event.

It took Vici just 25 minutes to win their first map, followed by another victory in 28 minutes.

In the day’s other action, Sparking Arrow Gaming had a tougher time in their lower-bracket match against PSG.LGD but stayed alive in the tournament with a 2-1 win. Sparking Arrow took the first map in 25 minutes, lost the second in 34 but rebounded to win with a 36-minute third map.

On Sunday, RNG and Sparking Arrow will meet for the right to play Vici in the grand final later in the day. The first match will be best of three, with the grand final a best-of-five contest.

The winner of the Dota 2 tournament will earn $20,000 of the $50,000 prize pool.

Prize pool:

1st: $20,000

2nd: $10,000

3rd: $7,000

4th: $5,000, LGD.PSD

5th-6th: $2,500, CDEC Gaming, Invictus Gaming

7th-8th: $1,500, Team Aster, EHOME.Immortal

—Field Level Media