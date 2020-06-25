Vici, PSG.LGD earn playoff berths at Beyond Epic: China

Vici Gaming and PSG.LGD posted victories in decider matches on Thursday to win spots in the upper bracket of the playoffs of the online Beyond Epic: China event.

Both teams dropped their first map and rebounded to win the next two for their 2-1 wins.

Invictus Gaming topped Vici in the first map in 40 minutes, but Vici came back to win a hard-fought second map in 47 minutes, then closed it out in the third map in 28 minutes.

CDEC Gaming took the opener from PSG.LGD in 40 minutes, then dropped consecutive maps in 33 and 31 minutes.

Invictus and CDEC were eliminated from the tournament.

In the first round of double-elimination playoffs on Thursday, Vici will face Sparking Arrow Gaming and PSG.LGD will play Royal Never Give Up. Both Sparking Arrow and RNGU were 2-0 in group play.

The $50,000 Dota 2 tournament features best-of-three matches until the best-of-five grand final, which is set for Sunday.

—Field Level Media