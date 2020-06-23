Nigma clinch Group A at Beyond Epic - EU/CIS

Team Nigma swept their final group match on Tuesday to secure the top spot in Group A at the Beyond Epic online Europe and Commonwealth of Independent States region event.

Nigma (4-1) won 2-0 against Team Secret (2-1), who had done Nigma a favor earlier in the day by sweeping Vikin.gg, leaving the latter at 3-2.

In the day’s other match, Virtus.pro eliminated Team Empire with a sweep in Group B play.

The 12-team, $200,000 Dota 2 event features two groups of six teams playing single round-robins, with all matches best-of-three. Victories by a 2-0 margin are worth three standings points, with a 2-1 victory worth two points. Teams that lose 1-2 earn one point, while 0-2 losers earn none.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the upper bracket of the double-elimination playoffs, which begin Thursday. The third- and fourth-place teams from each group will advance to the lower bracket, with the bottom two teams from both groups eliminated. All playoff matches will be best-of-three until the best-of-five final on Sunday.

Secret opened the day by beating Vikin.gg in 41 minutes and 62 minutes, with Michal “Nisha” Jankowski posting a 14/4.5/12.5 kills/deaths/assists ratio.

Virtus.pro then blitzed Empire with a dominant performance, winning each game in 17 minutes.

In the day’s finale, Nigma took down Secret in 30 minutes and 34 minutes. Aliwi “w33” Omar led the way with a 12.5/4/9 KDA ratio.

In addition to Nigma in Group A, Team Liquid and FlyToMoon have already secured upper-bracket playoff spots out of Group B. Nigma will battle Liquid in the upper semifinals on Friday.

One upper-bracket spot and all four lower-bracket spots remain up for grabs entering three matches on the final day of group play on Wednesday:

Team Secret vs. B8

Virtus.pro vs. Ninjas in Pyjamas

Team Secret vs. OG

Beyond Epic - Europe/CIS standings (record, map record, points):

Group A

u-1. Team Nigma, 4-1, 9-3, 12

2. Vikin.gg, 3-2, 7-5, 9

3. OG, 3-1, 7-4, 8

4. Team Secret, 2-1, 4-2, 6

5. B8, 1-3, 2-6, 3

e-6. Team Unique, 0-5, 1-10, 1

Group B

u-1. FlyToMoon, 4-1, 8-3, 11

u-2. Team Liquid, 4-1, 8-4, 10

3. Virtus.pro, 2-2, 4-4, 6

4. Alliance, 2-3, 4-6, 6

e-5. Team Empire, 1-4, 4-8, 5

6. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 1-3, 3-6, 4

u-Clinched upper-bracket spot

e-Eliminated

—Field Level Media