Nigma streak into Beyond Epic Europe/CIS finale

Team Nigma recorded a pair of 2-1 victories on Friday to advance to the grand final of the Beyond Epic online Europe and Commonwealth of Independent States region event.

Nigma defeated FlyToMoon and Team Liquid to reach Sunday’s title match.

The victory over Liquid came in the upper-bracket final.

The 12-team, $200,000 Dota 2 event began with two groups of six teams playing single round robins, with all matches best-of-three. All playoff matches are best-of-three until the best-of-five final on Sunday.

Nigma started its first-round match against FlyToMoon with a 32-minute win. FlyToMoon recovered for a 47-minute triumph before Nigma prevailed in 35 minutes to advance.

Liquid swept its first-round match against Team Secret, winning in 29 and 55 minutes.

Liquid got off to a strong start in the upper-bracket final by claiming a 32-minute win. However, Nigma responded with a 42-minute victory to knot the score and then won the decider in 32 minutes.

Jordan’s Amer “Miracle-“ Al-Barkawi led Nigma with an average of nine kills, and he also averaged 12.3 assists.

Team Liquid falls into the lower-bracket final, and its opponent will be determined on Saturday.

Team Secret and Vikin.gg will meet in the second round of the lower bracket, and FlyToMoon will square off with Virtus.pro. The two winners will play to decide who battles Team Liquid on Sunday.

Beyond Epic — Europe and CIS prize pool

6. $8,000

T7. $7,000 — Alliance

T9. $5,000 — B8

T9. $5,000 — Ninjas in Pyjamas

T11. $2,500 — Team Unique

T11. $2,500 — Team Empire

