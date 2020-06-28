Team Secret coast to title at Beyond Epic Europe/CIS

Team Secret recorded their fourth straight sweep by dispatching Team Nigma in Sunday’s grand final of the Beyond Epic online Europe and Commonwealth of Independent States event.

Secret answered 2-0 victories over Vikin.gg and FlyToMoon on Saturday with a pair of sterling performances the following day.

After posting wins in 29 and 41 minutes to sweep Team Liquid in the lower-bracket final, Secret had their way with Nigma to claim the $80,000 first prize.

Secret secured wins in 49, 75 and 36 minutes over Nigma, who pocketed $35,000 for their runner-up finish.

Liquid, who swept Secret on Friday in an upper-bracket contest, claimed $25,000 for their third-place result.

The 12-team, $200,000 Dota 2 event began with two groups of six teams playing single round robins, with all matches best-of-three. All playoff matches were best-of-three until the best-of-five final.

Beyond Epic — Europe and CIS prize pool

1. $80,000 — Team Secret

2. $35,000 — Team Nigma

3. $25,000 — Team Liquid

4. $15,000 — FlyToMoon

5-6. $8,000 — Vikin.gg, Virtus.pro

7-8. $7,000 — Alliance, OG

9-10. $5,000 — B8, Ninjas in Pyjamas

11-12. $2,500 — Team Unique, Team Empire

—Field Level Media