FlyToMoon continue roll at Beyond Epic's Europe/CIS event

FlyToMoon climbed to the top of Group B with a 2-1 win over Team Empire on Monday in the Beyond Epic online Europe and Commonwealth of Independent States region event.

FlyToMoon (4-1) have the same record but one more point than Team Liquid (4-1), who suffered their first setback in a sweep by Virtus.pro (1-2).

Also Monday, Team Secret won their Group A debut with a 2-0 sweep against last-place Team Unique (0-5).

The 12-team, $200,000 Dota 2 event features two groups of six teams playing single round-robins, with all matches best-of-three. Victories by a 2-0 margin are worth three standings points, with a 2-1 victory worth two points. Teams that lose 1-2 earn one point, while 0-2 losers earn none.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the upper bracket of the double-elimination playoffs, which begin Thursday. The third- and fourth-place teams from each group will advance to the lower bracket, with the bottom two teams from both groups eliminated. All playoff matches will be best-of-three until the best-of-five final on June 28.

Play continues Tuesday with three matches:

—Team Secret vs. Vikin.gg

—Virtus.pro vs. Team Empire

—Team Secret vs. Team Nigma

Beyond Epic - Europe/CIS standings (record, map record, points):

Group A

T1. Team Nigma, 3-1, 7-3, 9

T1. Vikin.gg, 3-1, 7-3, 9

3. OG, 3-1, 7-4, 8

4. Team Secret, 1-0, 2-0, 3

5. B8, 1-3, 2-6, 3

6. Team Unique, 0-5, 1-10, 1

Group B

1. FlyToMoon, 4-1, 8-3, 11

2. Team Liquid, 4-1, 8-4, 10

3. Alliance, 2-3, 4-6, 6

4. Team Empire, 1-3, 4-6, 5

5. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 1-3, 3-6, 4

6. Virtus.pro, 1-2, 2-4, 3

—Field Level Media