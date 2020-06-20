Liquid still perfect at Beyond Epic's Europe/CIS event

Team Liquid solidified its hold on Group B in the Beyond Epic online event’s Europe and Commonwealth of Independent States region Saturday, handing FlyToMoon their first loss of the tournament and clinching a playoff spot in the process.

Playing the only Group B match of the day, Liquid swept FTM with 37- and 23-minute wins to improve to 4-0 with 10 points, clinching one of the group’s four playoff berths. FTM fell to 2-1 and remain at six points, but still sit in second place in the group.

The 12-team, $200,000 Dota 2 event features two groups of six teams playing single round-robins, with all matches best-of-three. Victories by a 2-0 margin are worth three standings points, with a 2-1 victory worth two points. Teams that lose 1-2 earn one point, while 0-2 losers earn none.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the upper bracket of the double-elimination playoffs, which begin Thursday. The third- and fourth-place teams from each group will advance to the lower bracket, with the bottom two teams from both groups eliminated. All playoff matches will be best-of-three until the best-of-five final on June 28.

Max “qojqva” Broecker was the dominant player for Liquid, racking up a 9.5/2/5 kill-death-assist ratio in the two maps. Viktor “GeneRaL” Nigrini led FTM with a 4/3/5.5 KDA ratio.

In Saturday’s two Group A matches, Vikin.gg and OG each made quick work of B8 with sweeps. Vikin.gg (2-1, seven points) needed less than an hour, while OG (3-0, seven points) won the second map in 29 minutes after needing 42 minutes to win the opener. B8 fell to 1-3 with three points.

Miroslav “BOOM” Bican and Indji “Shad” Lub each led Vikin.gg with 23 total kills in the match, BOOM registering an 11.5/.5/11 KDA ratio and Shad posting an 11.5/1.5/12.5. For OG, Sumail “SumaiL” Hassan registered a 20.5/2/13 KDA ratio in a dominant showing.

Arets “Crystallis” Remco posted a 5.5/6/6.5 KDA ratio over the two matches for B8.

Play continues Sunday with three matches:

—Virtus.pro vs. Alliance

—OG vs. Vikin.gg

—Virtus.pro vs. FlyToMoon

Beyond Epic - Europe/CIS standings (record, map record, points):

Group A

1. Team Nigma, 3-1, 7-3, 9

2. OG, 3-0, 6-2, 7

T3. Vikin.gg, 2-1, 5-2, 7

T3. B8, 1-3, 2-6, 3

5. Team Unique, 0-4, 1-8, 1

6. Team Secret, 0-0, 0-0, 0

Group B

1. Team Liquid, 4-0, 8-2, 10

2. FlyToMoon, 2-1, 4-2, 6

T3. Team Empire, 1-2, 3-4, 4

T3. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 1-3, 3-6, 4

5. Alliance, 1-3, 2-6, 3

6. Virtus.pro, 0-0, 0-0, 0

—Field Level Media