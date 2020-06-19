Nigma topple B8 in Beyond Epic's Europe/CIS event

Team Nigma recorded their third straight win with a 2-0 victory over B8 on Friday in a Group A contest of the Beyond Epic online event’s Europe and Commonwealth of Independent States region.

Nigma (3-1, nine points) bolstered their lead atop Group A, with OG (2-0, four points) moving into second place after posting a 2-1 victory over Team Unique (0-4, one point). OG’s four points are matched by Vikin.gg (1-1).

In the lone Group B match of the day, FlyToMoon (2-0, six points) secured a 2-0 victory over Alliance (1-3, three points). FlyToMoon reside one point shy of first-place Team Liquid (3-0, seven points).

The 12-team, $200,000 Dota 2 event features two groups of six teams playing single round-robins, with all matches best-of-three. Victories by a 2-0 margin are worth three standings points, with a 2-1 victory worth two points. Teams that lose 1-2 earn one point, while 0-2 losers earn none.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the upper bracket of the double-elimination playoffs, which begin June 25. The third- and fourth-place teams from each group will advance to the lower bracket, with the bottom two teams from both groups eliminated. All playoff matches will be best-of-three until the best-of-five final on June 28.

On Friday, Nigma needed 57 minutes to win the first game against B8 before finishing the sweep with a win in 21 minutes.

OG sandwiched wins in 32 and 27 minutes, respectively, around a 30-minute setback versus Unique.

FlyToMoon had an easier time of it, securing wins in 46 and 31 minutes to dispatch Alliance.

Action continues Saturday with three matches:

—Team Liquid vs. FlyToMoon

—B8 vs. Vikin.gg

—B8 vs. OG

Beyond Epic - Europe/CIS standings (record, map record, points):

Group A

1. Team Nigma, 3-1, 7-3, 9

2. OG, 2-0, 4-2, 4

3. Vikin.gg, 1-1, 3-2, 4

4. B8, 1-1, 2-2, 3

T5. Team Unique, 0-4, 1-8, 1

T5. Team Secret, 0-0, 0-0, 0

Group B

1. Team Liquid, 3-0, 6-2, 7

2. FlyToMoon, 2-0, 4-0, 6

3. Team Empire, 1-2, 3-4, 4

4. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 1-3, 3-6, 4

5. Alliance, 1-3, 2-6, 3

6. Virtus.pro, 0-0, 0-0, 0

