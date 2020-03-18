'Black^,' 'xuan' removed from T1's roster

T1, reacting to some disappointing results, took Dominik “Black^” Reitmeier and Yixaun “xuan” Guo off their Dota 2 roster.

The moves were posted Monday on Dota 2’s major-registration web page.

Earlier this month, T1 failed to make it out of Southeast Asian regional qualifying for the ESL One Los Angeles Major, a $1 million event that was scheduled for this week before being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

T1 also lost two of three matches in the Indonesian qualifier for the ONE Esports Dota 2 Invitational Jakarta, failing to reach the $500,000 main event.

The organization, well known for its StarCraft and League of Legends success, announced last summer that it was venturing into Dota 2, when it signed Lee “Forev” Sang-don as its initial player.

Black, a 26-year-old German, joined T1 this year after previous stints with mousesports, Vici Gaming and Fnatic, among other teams. He most recently was with Infamous last year.

Xuan, a Chinese-Canadian, competed for EverNova, Void Boys and Demon Slayers, among other teams, prior to starting with T1 recently.

The Jakarta event, scheduled for April 17-19, was postponed until November, and the $1 million EPICENTER Major, scheduled for May 2-10, was canceled in light of the world health crisis.

The next scheduled Dota 2 major that is still due to be played is the ONE Esports Singapore Major, slated for June 20-28.

—Field Level Media