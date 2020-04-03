Esports
April 3, 2020 / 7:45 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

LGD.INT add former T1 midlaner Black^

FIELD LEVEL MEDIA

1 Min Read

LGD.International added Dominik “Black^” Reitmeier in an effort to buoy its Dota 2 team.

T1 released Black^ last month, and in a recent interview with ONE Esports, Black^ said he was looking forward to a new challenge.

“I’m at a point in my life now where finding the right situation is the most important thing to me. I truly believe that with the right organization, the right team, and the right opportunity I can be the best player in the world,” he said.

Black^ will occupy the midlane position.

This isn’t the first time with LGD.Int for the veteran.

The 26-year-old German spent a few months with the organization in 2013, one of more than a dozen stops in his career.

He has played on teams in five out of the six major Dota 2 regions.

—Field Level Media

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below