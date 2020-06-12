Secret reach BLAST Bounty Hunt final

Team Secret pulled out a 2-1 win over OG on Friday to reach the final of the $145,000 BLAST Bounty Hunt Dota 2 online event.

In the lower bracket, Team Nigma came from behind to record a 2-1 victory over Team Liquid.

Nigma and OG will square off Saturday in lower-bracket final, with the winner to oppose Secret in the grand final later the same day.

The playoffs-only event featured six teams, all of whom were invited, with Secret and OG getting byes to the upper-bracket semifinals. All matches are best-of-three until Saturday’s best-of-five grand final.

Rather than prize money based on finishing position, each team began with an active cash pool: $20,000 each for Secret and OG and $15,000 for the other four teams. Each match winner takes 40 percent of its opponent’s active cash pool, meaning Secret claimed $11,360 from OG on Friday while Nigma nabbed $5,616 from Liquid.

There is also $45,000 available via bounty hunt, with prizes awarded for various accomplishments. Nigma won $5,000 Tuesday for keeping one team member alive for the duration of a game, while Alliance won $5,000 on Tuesday for not allowing Ninjas in Pyjamas to gain control of their outpost for a whole game. Still available are a $20,000 prize for killing a single enemy player 20 times in one game, and a $15,000 prize for killing at least nine of the opponent’s couriers in a game.

In the upper-bracket final, Secret earned a 39-minute win before OG leveled the match with a 46-minute decision. The decisive third game went to Secret in 32 minutes.

Michael “Nisha” Jankowski paced Secret with a 10.7/3.0/15.0 kill/death/assist ratio. Sumail “Suma1L” Hassan topped OG with a 7.0/4.0/10.0 kill/death/assist ratio.

Liquid jumped in front in the lower-bracket second round with a 33-minute win, but Nigma rallied to take the series with 27- and 39-minute victories.

Nigma’s Amer “Miracle-“ Al-Barkawi recorded a 4.3/5.7/11.0 kill/death/assist ratio. Max “qojqva” Broecker was Liquid’s leader with a 10.7/2.3/8.7 kill/death/assist ratio.

BLAST Bounty Hunt Dota 2 schedule

Saturday

Lower-bracket final

OG vs. Team Nigma

Final

Team Secret vs. OG-Team Nigma winner

BLAST Bounty Hunt Dota 2 prize money through Friday (active pool, bounty pool):

Team Secret — $39,760, 0

Team Nigma — $21,816, $5,000

OG — $17,040, 0

Team Liquid — $8,424, 0

Alliance — $7,560, $5,000

Ninjas in Pyjamas — $5,400, 0

—Field Level Media