'Boo1k' out as coach of Virtus.pro

Anatoly “Boo1k” Ivanov is no longer the head coach of Virtus.pro’s Dota 2 team, the organization announced Thursday.

The 29-year-old Russian joined the team before The International 2019 in an advisory and in-game communication role and was named head coach before the 2019-20 season, replacing Arsenij “ArsZeeqq” Usov.

“Anatoly did a lot for VP in TI9 and contributed immensely to our updated roster after the event,” said Sergey Glamazda, Virtus.pro’s general manager. “We would like to thank him for his bold ideas and great effort in training. We wish Boo1k only the best in his future career.”

—Field Level Media