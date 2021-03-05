TNC Predator add Boomy, Bok to Dota 2 roster

TNC Predator added Marvin “Boomy” Rushton and Jun “Bok” Kanehara to their Dota 2 roster, the organization announced Friday.

Boomy, 28, and Bok, 27, spent the last four months competing with Omega Esports in Southeast Asia’s lower division.

“We want to welcome Marvin ‘Boomy’ Rushton and Jun ‘Bok’ Kanehara as our new Position 5 and Position 3 players, respectively,” TNC Predator wrote Friday on Twitter. “We are excited on what Boomy and Bok has to share with our team in terms of game strategy and playstyle.”

The additions come on the heels TNC Predator releasing Kim “Febby” Yong-min and Damien “kpii” Chok from their roster earlier this week. That move came after the Dota 2 team failed to qualify for the ONE Esports Singapore Major.

TNC Predator’s current roster consists of Kim “Gabbi” Villafuerte, Armel Paul “Armel” Tabios, Timothy “Tims” Randrup, Boomy and Bok.

--Field Level Media